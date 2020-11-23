‘Pie it forward:’ How you can give back and get a delicious dessert

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Meals on Wheels of Mat-Su is holding a fundraiser this holiday season.

“Pie it Forward” is being put on by the Wasilla area seniors, and the proceeds will be used to support seniors with additional meals over the holidays.

People can buy a pie for a $25 donation.

Their goal is to raise enough money for 2,600 meals for seniors in the valley.

“Right now, a lot the seniors are staying home due to COVID so our numbers have increased from back in March to now,” Marlene Munsell, Wasilla Area Seniors assistant executive director said. “So every day we get new people that want to be included in our meals on wheels, but Meals on Wheels is not just about the meal we deliver, it’s also about the safety check the seniors receive when our volunteers and drivers deliver a meal.”

There’s a limited amount of pies left. Orders can be placed by calling (907) 376-3104.

