Advertisement

‘Pie it forward:’ How you can give back and get a delicious dessert

Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie
Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie(none)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:25 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Meals on Wheels of Mat-Su is holding a fundraiser this holiday season.

“Pie it Forward” is being put on by the Wasilla area seniors, and the proceeds will be used to support seniors with additional meals over the holidays.

People can buy a pie for a $25 donation.

Their goal is to raise enough money for 2,600 meals for seniors in the valley.

“Right now, a lot the seniors are staying home due to COVID so our numbers have increased from back in March to now,” Marlene Munsell, Wasilla Area Seniors assistant executive director said. “So every day we get new people that want to be included in our meals on wheels, but Meals on Wheels is not just about the meal we deliver, it’s also about the safety check the seniors receive when our volunteers and drivers deliver a meal.”

There’s a limited amount of pies left. Orders can be placed by calling (907) 376-3104.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in two homicide investigations
DHSS reports 523 new COVID-19 cases and one new death
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
APD looking for armed and dangerous suspect in shooting on Peterkin Avenue
Thomas Waerner is the 2020 Iditarod Champion.
‘I had to make the difficult decision’: Iditarod Champion Waerner says his team won’t run the race in 2021

Latest News

Officials say racial inequities exist among COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in Alaska
UAA's upgraded Air Traffic Control Lab
UAA’s Air Traffic Control program gets an upgrade
Thomas Waerner is the 2020 Iditarod Champion.
‘I had to make the difficult decision’: Iditarod Champion Waerner says his team won’t run the race in 2021
More problems plague Fur Rondy due to COVID-19