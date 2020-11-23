Advertisement

Sinkhole closes westbound lanes of Debarr near Hoyt Street Monday

(WSAZ)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:49 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities says westbound lanes of Debarr near Hoyt Street are closed because of a sinkhole.

DOT&PF posted on Facebook Monday morning saying the sinkhole/water main break is near the Costco entrance.

They are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

#Anchorage UPDATE: West Bound lanes of Debarr near Hoyt Street (Costco Entrance) are CLOSED due to a sink hole/water...

Posted by Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities on Monday, November 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

