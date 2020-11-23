Winter storms cover much of the state with weather alerts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm moving through the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow and wind to Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. Slippery roads and poor visibility are expected with 4 to 8 inches of new snow and winds blowing that snow around with wind gusts to 45 mph.

This same system has resulted in a Winter Weather Advisory for areas around Haines from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Expect 3 to 5 inches of snow and slippery roads.

Another storm is expected to hit western Alaska on Monday night with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy snow and blowing snow. High Surf Advisories and Coastal Flood Advisories are in place starting up late Monday night.

Marine areas south of the Alaska Peninsula are under at Hurricane Force Wind Warning with winds to 74 mph and seas to 35 feet expected on Monday as well as rain and snow.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.