Advertisement

Winter storms cover much of the state with weather alerts

Much of western Alaska will be under a weather alert as a storm moves through Monday night.
Much of western Alaska will be under a weather alert as a storm moves through Monday night.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm moving through the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow and wind to Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. Slippery roads and poor visibility are expected with 4 to 8 inches of new snow and winds blowing that snow around with wind gusts to 45 mph.

This same system has resulted in a Winter Weather Advisory for areas around Haines from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Expect 3 to 5 inches of snow and slippery roads.

Another storm is expected to hit western Alaska on Monday night with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy snow and blowing snow. High Surf Advisories and Coastal Flood Advisories are in place starting up late Monday night.

Marine areas south of the Alaska Peninsula are under at Hurricane Force Wind Warning with winds to 74 mph and seas to 35 feet expected on Monday as well as rain and snow.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: APD is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in shooting on Peterkin Avenue
DHSS reports 676 new COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
Austin Barrett becomes first of 4 killers to receive sentence for David Grunwald’s murder
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Alaska to go from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit starting October 2021

Latest News

Northern Lights timelapse in Alaska
Northern Lights seen across Alaska
Sunny breaks tomorrow with a chance of snow coming through this week.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
Point Hope Eve Attungana_JP 11-20-20
A storm-filled weather pattern for Alaska