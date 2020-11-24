13 new deaths, 583 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A record-breaking 13 new deaths were reported in Alaska on Tuesday. The new deaths bring the state total of deaths to 116 with one of those cases reported in a nonresident.

Along with the new deaths, the Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 583 new COVID-19 cases. Five of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with one in the Northwest Arctic Borough, one in Eagle River and three in unknown locations.

The new cases bring the state total of cases to 28,863 in residents and nonresidents.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says a total of 631 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 126 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 13 people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of these patients, 21 are on a ventilator in the state.

DHSS data for hospital capacity puts indicators for inpatient beds and adult intensive care unit beds in the green with 470 inpatient beds available and 56 ICU beds available in the state.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says a total of 943,401 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 328 in Anchorage, seven in Chugiak, 38 in Eagle River and two in Girdwood.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 375

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 50

Kodiak Island Borough: 15

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 37

Nome Census Area: 15

North Slope Borough: 12

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

City and Borough of Juneau: 7

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 22

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

