2 Anchorage schools collaborate to offer holiday meals to local families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a recent Parent Teacher Student Association meeting earlier this month, member Wendy Moe asked if Romig Middle School would be interested in sponsoring a family for a Thanksgiving Day meal this holiday season.

“When Wendy and the PTSA asked if we could adopt a family, it turned into ‘I’d like to adopt a family too,’” Romig Middle School Principal Carrie Sumner said. “Soon everyone wanted to do it so we set up a fundraiser.”

Moe, who serves on both the Romig and West High School PTSA boards, quickly got to work.

“I immediately was right on board with it,” Tiffany Selhay, Romig’s PTSA secretary, said. “Wendy worked really hard in the first 12 hours pulling everything together and between the two of us, in the first 24 hours we were able to set things in motion.”

With blessings from both schools’ principals, the group posted their fundraiser online using each schools’ Facebook pages.

“We researched where to get the meals and found Carrs had meals,” Moe said. “Ms. Sumner said we better act fast before they sold out. We had a lot of faith in the community and they gave us a lot of support on it.”

Selhay said they raised 74% of their $5,000 goal in the first four days. Then, it was quickly surpassed. The team bought every meal they could find in all of Anchorage’s Carrs grocery stores: 151, to be exact.

Sumner knows there are more families that need a helping hand. That’s why the schools continue to raise funds for holiday gift boxes. The goal is to make 200 and give them to students before the holiday break.

“What I keep being really amazed by is the support we’ve seen by the community,” Selhay said. “It’s been everyone. We’ve seen donations for $20 dollars and donations for $500, so every person across the community is chipping in.”

The local Carrs at Aurora Village agreed to be the place families would get their meals. The schools give the store the names and the families walk into the deli and claim their meals.

Combined, the schools have raised over $16,000.

“We have a lot of families in need right now so our community to raise over $16,000 to help feed kids is awesome. Our community’s generosity has been overwhelming, we’re super proud of them,” Sumner said.

Donation pages for the Holiday Food Box fundraisers for both schools have recently been set up:

Romig Jr. High or text: Romigholidayfoodbox to 1-919-626-3277

West High School or text: Westholidayfoodbox to 1-919-626-3277

