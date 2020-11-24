ASD’s World Languages and Immersion Programs Department gets national recognition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District’s World Languages and Immersion Programs Department was just awarded the Melba D. Woodruff Award.

The award recognized ASD for its exemplary elementary foreign language programs.

“The Anchorage School District is committed to offering students opportunities to promote academic growth and to allow them to be successful in their lives,” said ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop in a prepared statement. “Today’s world requires citizens with multilingual skills to engage with global partners. Our District’s immersion programs allow students to stretch beyond their native language into biliteracy. We’re grateful for our staff, students, and parents for our dual language programs, as they each play a role in its success.”

ASD was presented with the award at the 2020 American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages on Friday.

According to ASD’s website, it’s “one of the nation’s largest districts but also one of the most diverse. Over 100 home languages are spoken by ASD students and their families. Over 4,000 students participate in ASD immersion programs.”

“Being recognized by ACTFL and the awards committee is a true testament to the 30 plus years of dedication and hard work by our teachers, administrators, and parents to be able to offer a plethora of K-12 language immersion programs in Anchorage,” said Director of World Language and Immersion Programs Brandon Locke in a statement. “All of our programs have been born out of community interest and grassroots efforts. They represent the values that our community places of multilingualism and multiculturalism.”

Currently, students can learn American Sign Language, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Latin, Russian, Spanish and Yup’ik.

