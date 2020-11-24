Life Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals to go

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage church is helping people celebrate Thanksgiving with a food giveaway.

Life Church is offering people the chance to pick up a complete dinner Tuesday starting at 4:30 pm.

“The need is overwhelming,” says Paster Jim Blackshear. “The response on Facebook has been incredible. So many families are in need this year and we just wish we could provide more meals than we were able to gather. So many families are on a tight budget this year and may not have enough for a good Thanksgiving meal.”

The church will be giving away about 200 meals, each made to feed a family of six. The food includes either a whole frozen turkey or ham, rolls, corn, beans, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and stuffing.

Due to the pandemic, the meals will be given out in a sealed bag during this drive-thru event. The packaged food has been wiped down and will be handled by volunteers wearing masks and gloves.

Blackshear says the church feels it is their mission to help the hurting and feed the hungry, especially now during a pandemic.

The church is located at 12245 Jerome Street in Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.