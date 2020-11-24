Possibly more snow on the way Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is partly cloudy to partly sunny on Tuesday in Anchorage with 10 mph winds, and a high of 26 degrees. Tuesday night will have partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy, 10 mph winds, 45 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and temperatures drop down to 22 degrees. It will be cloudy on Wednesday in Anchorage with 10 mph winds out of the southeast and a 50% chance of snow as temperatures warm up to 33 degrees. Wednesday night will have cloudy skies, 15 mph winds, 25 mph gusts, and a 50% chance of snow as temperatures drop down to 26 degrees. Looking ahead, it will be partly sunny for Thursday with 15 mph winds as temperatures warm up to 30 degrees on Thanksgiving.

Snow producing storms are moving off but more are moving in Tuesday night that could lead to high winds and widespread snow or rain to the Gulf and Southcentral through Wednesday night. This will likely impact travel conditions along area roadways leading up to Thanksgiving.

Storms from the Bering Sea will follow quickly, bringing Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) and rain to Kodiak and the western Gulf beginning Tuesday evening. Low pressure from the Gulf will send energy up Cook Inlet early Wednesday morning. For now, the storms could stay to the west of Anchorage but a High Wind Watch is in effect for Wednesday as winds could gust up to 80 mph for West Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Winds will not be as strong in the lower elevations, but they could still gust to 60 mph for the lower elevations near the mountains. The winds could continue into Wednesday evening for Prince William Sound, Passage Canal, Portage Valley, east Turnagain Arm and the Matanuska Valley.

Heavy rain and snow will fall along the coast, most notably for the eastern Kenai Peninsula. Wind and warmer air in the higher elevations will change snow to rain along the Gulf coast and eastern Kenai Peninsula, with snow levels rising to around 1,000 feet. The mountains will keep areas relatively dry at first for the western Kenai on up to Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. The size, moisture content and nature of these storms could be enough to overcome mountain protection and deliver some sprinkles or flurries to the leeward side of the mountains.

Just when snow turns to rain, colder air in the upper atmosphere will start to sink and then turn rain back into snow through Wednesday evening, which could lead to snow accumulations from Anchorage to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Wednesday night. These systems will exit by Thanksgiving Day, with more storms moving closely behind off to the west that once again, could lead to light snow falling in parts of Southcentral.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Monday, the storm track stays active as another system moves into the Gulf on Friday. Light snow could fall along the coast in Southcentral. Systems moving across the Southern Bering Sea near the Aleutians on Friday will produce Storm Force Winds (47-73 mph) mainly on the Pacific side of the Aleutian Islands. Late Friday into Saturday, Southwest Alaska may receive some snow accumulation before the storm heads into the Gulf, bringing snow to the Southcentral coast as well as Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph). The rain or snow could be on the heavier side from Kodiak Island towards the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound Area. Last, storms push into the Aleutians Sunday and Monday while extending into the Gulf.

