Retired sled dogs in need of new homes

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By Elinor Baty
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Is a new furry friend needed as the long winter months continue? The August Foundation for Alaska Racing Dogs is in need of adopters for huskies.

The foundation helps find foster and forever homes for retired sled dogs that have run in the Iditarod, Yukon Quest and competitive sprint races.

Recently, the founders were told that the current headquarters of the foundation has to be vacated in April 2021, when their lease is up. While they search for a permanent solution, the foundation says they are in need of help. They are trying to find foster and forever homes for the dogs.

For more information, or if you are interested in adoption, you can visit the Northernwolf Sled Dog’s website.

