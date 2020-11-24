Advertisement

RurAL CAP holds first drive-thru donation collection

RurAL CAP for short is Rural Alaska Community Action Program
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rural Alaska Community Action Program and the Loussac Library hosted their first joint drive-thru donation collection. The purpose of this event was to help gather donations for people experiencing homelessness.

“Among us, there are those that are greatly in need, some still need a hand-out and a hand-up,” explains Patrick Anderson, chief executive officer at RurAL CAP.

On Sunday, cars drove through the parking lot donating items like sleeping bags, socks, coats, hand warmers and other items.

Anderson said the event was a success. They were even able to help someone in need who approached them at the donation drop off. They were able to equip the man with socks and gloves to help him through the cold months ahead.

“We need to begin to understand, the people we work with, in the homeless community are real people,” Anderson said. “They are wonderful people. I’ve talked with many of them, many of them are very bright.”

RurAL CAP and the Loussac Library plan to hold another drive-thru donation collection in early 2021.

