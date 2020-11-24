Advertisement

Salvation Army expects to deliver about 525 Thanksgiving meals, needs volunteers

(WTVG)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:45 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Thanksgiving approaches, the Salvation Army is making a call out for volunteers to help them prepare meals on Thanksgiving morning.

Currently, they are expected to deliver about 525 Thanksgiving meals to the homes of individuals in need in addition to McKinnell House family shelter residents. This is over 100 meals more than they did last Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday volunteers will help prep meals for delivery, run meals to delivery drivers and drop off meals to the homes of those who have signed up.

“Since changes were made to our program due to COVID-19 precautions, we have been delivering about 550 meals daily to the homes of seniors and individuals with disabilities in the Anchorage area,” said Uwe Schaetze, The Salvation Army Older Alaskans Program Manager. “In October, our program participants confirmed that they would like a Thanksgiving meal delivered. We also provide meals to anyone else who requests them ahead of time. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re left behind.”

The Thanksgiving meals provided will consist of traditional fixings such as turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pie and a roll.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign-up here.

The Salvation Army volunteers will be required to wear PPE and abide by social distancing precautions.

