Advertisement

Thanksgiving Blessing provides thousands of Anchorage families with turkeys and fixings

Volunteers load-up a vehicle during Thanksgiving Blessing
Volunteers load-up a vehicle during Thanksgiving Blessing(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska estimated they would serve up to 10,000 Anchorage families with a Thanksgiving meal at the annual Thanksgiving Blessing event held in Anchorage on Monday.

At the Tikahtnu Commons, the line of cars waiting to pick-up turkeys never slowed. Cara Durr, communications director for the Food Bank, said she was not surprised.

“Our numbers, as well as our partner’s numbers, are all up right now. We’ve definitely seen a big increase in need,” said Durr. “To put that into perspective, between our two mobile food distribution sites in Anchorage, the mobile food pantries and the Tikahtnu distribution site, we jumped to a 50% increase in the number of households we are serving, just since September to October.”

COVID-19 has increased the number of people who are out of work and struggling. It also turned this year’s Blessing into a drive-up event where volunteers loaded up boxes of food and a turkey into people’s cars. The exception was a smaller site at the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club which served walk-ups.

“This site almost didn’t happen,” said Phil Cannon, pastor of the Mountain View Hope Church. Cannon said a lot of people in the community don’t have transportation and would not have been able to get to the bigger sites.

“We called the Food Bank and asked, ‘how can we make a satellite site happen for neighbors who can’t get there?’”

Cannon said volunteers from the community were mostly staffing the Mountain View site.

Durr said the entire event relies on support from the community. The Food Bank purchased $189,000 worth of turkeys according to Durr, much of the money was from donations and grants.

“We are partnering with the Faith Community to make this happen which involves hundreds of volunteers, tons of sponsorships,” she said. “And really the goal is to just bless our neighbors with a Thanksgiving meal that they might not be able to afford.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in two homicide investigations
DHSS reports 523 new COVID-19 cases and one new death
A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
Police identify man found dead in crash, arrest man suspected of shooting him for murder
Several storms will take aim at Alaska during the first half of the week.
A series of storms takes aim at Alaska this week
503 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

Latest News

A worker holds up a jar with marijuana offered for sale at Montana Advanced Caregivers, a...
State Marijuana Control Board votes to extend marijuana curbside, drive-thru pickup options
No one is sure when Congress will pass another round of coronavirus relief.
‘It’s absolutely maddening’: Alaska communities wait for more federal coronavirus funding as spending deadline approaches
The area in question, Teshekpuk Lake, can be seen on this map of the National Petroleum Reserve.
Conservation groups aim to halt ConocoPhillips’ Willow project development
Valley recycling fundraiser to include virtual concert from Portugal. The Man