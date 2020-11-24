Valley recycling fundraiser to include virtual concert from Portugal. The Man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Valley Community for Recycling Solutions is hosting a virtual fundraiser.

VCRS is a nonprofit organization that helps keep material out of the landfill by collecting and exporting recyclables in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

VCRS is funded through grants, donations and an operations grant from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Earlier this year, they had to forgo a fundraiser because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

They are currently holding a fundraiser through a silent auction. It will culminate with a virtual concert on Dec. 5 on Facebook featuring Portugal. The Man, Hobo Jim, Marty Raney, Matt Hopper, Lulu Small, Emma Hill, Roots & Branches and more.

VCRS Executive Director Steven Brown says their work extends the life of the landfill and saves the borough money. He says this year alone they have saved the landfill a quarter of a million dollars.

He says the landfill sits on top of a multi-use trail system utilized by hikers, bikers, horse riders and dog walkers.

“So the longer we extend the life of the cells, not only are we saving money, but we’re also keeping that trail network alive,” Brown said.

Brown says the materials collected by VCRS are used in a variety of ways. A local vendor converts paper products to blown-in insulation and another client is the company Trex, which makes decking materials.

Normally Brown says there are about 400 volunteers who help sort and collect recyclables, but because of COVID-19, this year has been different.

“With the whole COVID breakout there was a time period where we had no volunteers and just ran it based on staff. We didn’t miss an hour, we didn’t miss a day and I’m really proud of our staff for their devotion to our mission.”

Brown has been the executive director of VCRS for a year now. He says the previous director Mollie Boyer recently lost her battle with cancer.

“She graciously donated her home and property to the recycling center in her will,” Brown said. “That’s how important this mission was to her.”

Brown says they are processing about 200 cars with recycling loads through their drive-thru on Saturdays and average about 800 cars a week, but he adds there is room to accommodate more.

