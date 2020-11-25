Advertisement

A Multitude of storms cycles through Alaska

High winds, rain and snow arrive Wednesday in Anchorage
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of storm systems in the coming days will deliver rounds of high winds, rain, and snow, as warmer air reaches into the state. Wednesday, Anchorage will see a high wind warning for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside. Wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible.

