Advertisement

Alaska Navy League seeks Christmas donations for USCGC Polar Star

USCGC Polar Star
USCGC Polar Star(AK Navy League)
By Elinor Baty
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:41 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star leaves its homeport in Seattle, Washington and heads to McMurdo Station, Antarctica to lead Operation Deep Freeze and break miles of ice up to 21 feet thick. It’s an isolated process, as a crew of 150 people travels through Alaska waters to eventually end up in one of the most isolated parts of the world.

Come Christmas, the USCGC Polar Star will be well on its way, docking for a short time in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, before its deployment to the Arctic. In Unalaska, sailors will celebrate Christmas and a local nonprofit is stepping in to make it a memorable one.

“We’d like the crew to feel warmth, care and love from Alaskans,” says Lindsey Cashman, president of the Alaska Navy League. “It has been a difficult year, but I imagine that being deployed during the holidays and a world health pandemic would be very challenging.

The Alaska Navy League Council #151 is seeking donations from the community to help make that happen. They are collecting items and raising funds to put together a Holiday Celebration for the sailors when they dock. They are in need of hand-written cards, stockings and stocking stuffers, a coffee bar sponsorship for the onboard espresso bar, corporate donations to hold a community event in Dutch Harbor and increased broadband data for communications to loved ones.

An online Fundly account was created for the cause.

Donations will also be accepted at any of the seven Northrim Bank branch locations.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

503 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
A man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Dimond and Minnesota.
Police identify man found dead in crash, arrest man suspected of shooting him for murder
Cold Bay enters Code Red status after multiple COVID-19 cases reported
(MGN Image)
13 new deaths, 583 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Officials say racial inequities exist among COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in Alaska

Latest News

GCI launches new programming app to replace cable TV boxes
GCI launches new service called Yukon TV to replace cable television
Volunteers work to light up downtown Anchorage
Downtown Anchorage prepares for City of Lights
The Fairbanks District Attorney conducted a review of the 2015 case against Daniel Lloyd...
Pirate: Man with history of sexual assault allegations across multiple states, including Alaska, arrested in Idaho
Life Church
Life Church hands out free Thanksgiving meals to go