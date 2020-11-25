Alaska Navy League seeks Christmas donations for USCGC Polar Star

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star leaves its homeport in Seattle, Washington and heads to McMurdo Station, Antarctica to lead Operation Deep Freeze and break miles of ice up to 21 feet thick. It’s an isolated process, as a crew of 150 people travels through Alaska waters to eventually end up in one of the most isolated parts of the world.

Come Christmas, the USCGC Polar Star will be well on its way, docking for a short time in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, before its deployment to the Arctic. In Unalaska, sailors will celebrate Christmas and a local nonprofit is stepping in to make it a memorable one.

“We’d like the crew to feel warmth, care and love from Alaskans,” says Lindsey Cashman, president of the Alaska Navy League. “It has been a difficult year, but I imagine that being deployed during the holidays and a world health pandemic would be very challenging.

The Alaska Navy League Council #151 is seeking donations from the community to help make that happen. They are collecting items and raising funds to put together a Holiday Celebration for the sailors when they dock. They are in need of hand-written cards, stockings and stocking stuffers, a coffee bar sponsorship for the onboard espresso bar, corporate donations to hold a community event in Dutch Harbor and increased broadband data for communications to loved ones.

An online Fundly account was created for the cause.

Donations will also be accepted at any of the seven Northrim Bank branch locations.

