Anchorage police say the victim in Tuesday homicide near Russian Jack Park was a child

By Malia Barto and Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 1:53 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say the victim of a homicide from earlier in the week has been identified as a 5-year-old boy.

Due to being a juvenile, the child’s name will not be released, Anchorage Police Department says.

Police responded to a home on the 4200-block of Reka Drive Tuesday night after they received a call from a person reporting a family member missing. Officers located a dead individual inside the home.

Wednesday evening, APD said the suspicious death case was classified as a homicide.

No charges have been filed and police are not currently looking for anyone else involved in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to give information on the victim identified.

