4 more deaths, 563 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting four more deaths and 563 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.

DHHS said the recent deaths were in an Anchorage resident in his 70s, a Southeast Fairbanks Census Area resident in her 70s, an Anchorage resident in his 70s and a Valdez-Cordova Census Area resident in his 70s who died outside Alaska.

The additional deaths bring the state total of deaths to 118 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total to 30,102 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard says at least 688 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 131 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another nine are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

Of these patients, 22 are on a ventilator. Statewide, there are 444 inpatient beds and 44 ICU beds available.

A total of 969,573 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since cases were first reported, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 252

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 147

Kodiak Island Borough: 10

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 21

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 11

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 56

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 5

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 10

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 7

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Bethel Census Area: 23

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

Unknown: 3

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with additional information from DHSS noting there were four new deaths after data verification processes removed on death from the state dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.