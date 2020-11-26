Anchorage Museum to be closed all of December

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following Anchorage’s Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson’s announcement Wednesday of a modified form of the hunker down order, the Anchorage Museum says it will be closed for the entire month of December.

The museum says it will temporarily close from Dec. 1-31.

If you buy something from the Anchorage Museum Store online you can take advantage of curbside pickup.

During this time we will continue to offer online exhibitions, Community Supported Education boxes and other online events and classes,” wrote the museum in a press release.

Emergency Order EO-16 goes into effect Tuesday and will remain in place until Jan. 1, 2021.

