Congressional delegation share Thanksgiving messages to Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic may be different. Gathering around the table with family from out of town, not possible for some. Thursday morning Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan took to social media to share a Thanksgiving message to all Alaskans.
“I do hope that we will all take time to reflect on the many blessings we have in our lives,” Murkowski said in a video posted on Twitter. “We truly have so very much to be thankful for.”
Young took to Facebook saying in part, “This year, we are especially grateful for our frontline health care workers, essential employees, and everyone working to keep us safe amid these unprecedented times.”
Sullivan wrote on Facebook,”It’s been a challenging year for our state and our country, but we still have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. I am so grateful for my wife, Julie, and our wonderful daughters. I’m also thankful for those who protect us—at all hours and even on holidays—those who put their lives on the line for all of us.”
Have any Thanksgiving photos to share?
