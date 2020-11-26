Advertisement

Congressional delegation share Thanksgiving messages to Alaskans

Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving(AP Images)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:06 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic may be different. Gathering around the table with family from out of town, not possible for some. Thursday morning Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan took to social media to share a Thanksgiving message to all Alaskans.

“I do hope that we will all take time to reflect on the many blessings we have in our lives,” Murkowski said in a video posted on Twitter. “We truly have so very much to be thankful for.”

Young took to Facebook saying in part, “This year, we are especially grateful for our frontline health care workers, essential employees, and everyone working to keep us safe amid these unprecedented times.”

Thanksgiving brings us together to express gratitude for all of our blessings. This year, we are especially grateful for...

Posted by Congressman Don Young on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Sullivan wrote on Facebook,”It’s been a challenging year for our state and our country, but we still have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. I am so grateful for my wife, Julie, and our wonderful daughters. I’m also thankful for those who protect us—at all hours and even on holidays—those who put their lives on the line for all of us.”

It’s been a challenging year for our state and our country, but we still have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving....

Posted by Senator Dan Sullivan on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Have any Thanksgiving photos to share? You can send them here.

