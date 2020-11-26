Free Thanksgiving meals will be handed out at these places in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several establishments in Southcentral Alaska are handing out free Thanksgiving meals. Here’s a list of places you can get a turkey dinner on Thursday.

Is there a place that is not on this list that should be? Send us an email at web@ktuu.com.

Anchorage

Mt. View Shell

When: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 3635 Mountain View Drive, Anchorage

Free Thanksgiving meals are available for pick up and take out.

Bean’s Cafe

When: Thanksgiving Day

Where: Sullivan Arena 1600 Gambell Street, Anchorage

Thanksgiving meals will only be available for patrons of Bean’s Cafe.

American Legion Post 29

When: Beginning at 12 p.m.

Where: 1467 Muldoon Road, Anchorage

According to their Facebook event page, there will be deep-fried turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce, green beans and corn, as well as apple and pumpkin pie. Due to COVID-19, it will not be a buffet-style meal and there will be no to-go boxes.

Kriner’s Diner

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 2409 C Street, Anchorage

This is the eighth annual year the diner has given out free Thanksgiving meals. This year, meals will be handed out via a drive-thru to each person in a vehicle. View the event here.

Wasilla

Frontline Mission

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Menard Center 1001 S. Clapp Street, Wasilla

Meals will be handed out via a drive-thru and Frontline Missions says volunteers will wear gloves, masks and have their temperatures checked. View the event details here.

Juneau

Salvation Army

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Transit Center, 100 Main Street, Juneau

Meals are available for those driving or walking to the event.

