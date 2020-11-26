Advertisement

Wishing Meteorologist Howie Gordon farewell as he's headed to Texas

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 26, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the last three years, Alaskans woke up to the Morning Edition team and got their weather from Meteorologist Howie Gordon. In a bittersweet farewell, the team wished him well as he heads to Texas for a new opportunity.

The Morning Edition team is also happy to welcome Meteorologist Aaron Morrison who will begin his new role Friday.

Enjoy a few fun moments from Howie’s last three years on the show.

