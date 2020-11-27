735 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday, no new deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 735 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s total deaths at 118 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total to 30,776 in residents and nonresidents. Eleven of the new cases were in nonresidents with six in Anchorage, two in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, one in Fairbanks and two under investigation.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard says at least 691 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 145 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 12 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

Of these patients, 25 are on a ventilator. Statewide, there are 449 inpatient beds and 40 ICU beds available.

A total of 990,773 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since cases were first reported, although that number does not reflect a unique number of individuals.

Over 300 cases were reported in the Mat-Su Borough alone. Earlier this week Alaska’s News Source reported Beech Tree Labs in Anchorage began reporting test results back to the state, which was required, after not doing so for weeks. According to Dr. Coleman Cutchins with DHSS, this resolved in about 1,600 tests contain positive results. Of those, most, nearly 70%, are located in the Mat-Su Borough.

“Backlogged data from a lab are part of the reason for the large case count in the Mat-Su today, as today’s count includes cases from the past ten days that had not yet been added,” DHSS said in a case summary Friday. “About 275 cases were previously unreported test results. There were no delays in notifying the individuals who tested positive, but these results were delayed in their delivery to public health and therefore in entry into our system.”

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 145

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 97

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 44

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 9

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 367

Nome Census Area: 3

North Slope Borough: 5

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 33

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Unknown: 6

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated with additional information from DHSS.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.