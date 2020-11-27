Accumulating snow likely for Black Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As you prepare to do some Black Friday shopping whether it be in stores masked up or in your home, prepare for the impacts of some snow.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of Southcentral through the evening hours as snow moves in. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Matanuska-Susitna Valley until 6pm, with highest snowfall totals occurring along and west of the Parks Highway. It’s here where upwards of 10 inches of snowfall will occur, with lower amounts expected where the heavier snow doesn’t set up.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Western Kenai Peninsula, mainly along the Sterling Highway and near Kenai where nearly a foot of snow can be expected.

This comes as a low pressure system moves through the Gulf of Alaska not only bringing snow, but keeping temperatures on the warmer side. Anchorage will also see snow, however it will be on the lighter side, with limited opportunities for accumulation to occur.

Any snow that we see will gradually taper off through the evening, as the low departs to the northeast. Even as the snow ends, we can expect to see on and off snow showers into the weekend, with highs holding near freezing.

