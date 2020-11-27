Advertisement

Alaska to receive $86,639 in multi-state Home Depot settlement

(CNN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:32 AM AKST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is set to receive $86,639 through a multi-state settlement from Home Depot following a 2014 data breach. Alaska is one of 46 states and the District of Columbia that are splitting the $17.5 million settlement.

A release from the Alaska Department of Law states the data breach exposed the payment card information of about 40 million Home Depot consumers across the country.

According to the release, the hackers accessed the Home Depot’s network and deployed malware on the self-checkout point-of-sale system, which allowed them to get the information of customers who used self-checkout lanes over the course of six months in 2014.

“This settlement serves to promote fair but rigorous compliance with state laws requiring businesses collecting sensitive personal information to implement and adhere to reasonable procedures to protect consumers’ information from unlawful use or disclosure,” said Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen in the release.

Along with the settlement, the company agreed to “implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers,” the release states.

