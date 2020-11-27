Anchorage nonprofits spend the day giving out meals to those in need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After weeks of planning, meal prepping and fundraising, two nonprofits together delivered over one thousand meals to people in Anchorage.

Instead of serving clients at their facility this year, Bean’s Cafe served around 600 meals to go this year and delivered them to the Sullivan Arena and other shelter partners. CEO of Bean’s Cafe, Lisa Sauder, says Bean’s Cafe gathered 742 turkeys for Thanksgiving and for meals throughout the rest of the year, something she says they couldn’t have done alone.

“We so appreciate the community’s continued support, the number of people that brought down turkeys and brought down items to make this meal and every meal we serve possible, is really humbling and we can’t do it without the continued support of the community,” Sauder says.

And despite the pandemic, the Salvation Army’s Older Alaskans program continued its tradition of delivering meals to seniors and individuals in need today. According to Division Commander of the Salvation Army Alaska Branch, Major John Brackenbury, they took every precaution needed to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“Everybody that’s coming in has face masks, wearing personnel protective equipment, we’re sanitizing everything,” says Brackenbury. “We’re really going with a contactless system this year where we’re dropping things off to individuals rather than handing them to individuals in the home, we’re leaving it at the doorstep and letting them know we’re coming.”

Today, the Salvation Army and volunteers delivered close to 600 of those Thanksgiving meals to the homes of individuals in need, in addition to McKinnell House Family Shelter residents. That’s almost 200 more meals than the 400 meals delivered on Thanksgiving day last year. This year’s meals had a little something extra added to brighten the holiday.

“We had numerous children who wrote Thanksgiving greetings to the individuals who were receiving the Thanksgiving meals today, and so we’re grateful for those children that did that,” Brackenbury says. “They wrote these wonderful little Thanksgiving blessings just to say ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ to those who may not have family or friends able stop by and share that with them.”

