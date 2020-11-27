Get ready! Arctic Valley Ski Area to be open Saturday & Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Need to work off that Thanksgiving meal? Arctic Valley Ski Area announced on Facebook it will be open Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available to buy Friday starting at $16 for non-members.

Arctic Valley Ski Area says masks are required while at the park and that the lodge is only open for restrooms and to pick up tickets.

They add that because of the Municipality of Anchorage’s Emergency Order EO-16, the restaurant will be closed until at least Jan.1.

Our tube park is opening this weekend! Join us Saturday and Sunday for sessions at 11:30, 1:30, 3:00, 5:00, and 6:30.... Posted by Arctic Valley Ski Area on Friday, November 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.