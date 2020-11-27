Sun for Thanksgiving but snow moves back in Thursday night as storms push in from the west

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Partly cloudy to even mostly sunny at times on Thursday in Anchorage with 10 mph winds but up to 30 mph gusts along Turnagain Arm. Thursday night with cloudy skies and 15 mph winds temperatures drop down to 25 degrees as snow chances increase 60 percent (1-2″ of snow). Early snow on Friday before the sun pops back out as temperatures warm up to 26 degrees with 10 mph winds. Mostly cloudy Friday night with 15 mph winds but up to 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as temperatures drop down to 17 degrees. Looking ahead, cloudy on Saturday with 20 mph winds, a 60 percent chance of snow as temperatures warm up to 28 degrees.

The next active developing storm from the southwestern Gulf of Alaska will bring another series of snow showers over Kodiak on Thanksgiving morning, then heading into Prince William Sound on Thanksgiving Day and Thursday night. More storms move in from the north Pacific Ocean on Thursday night, this could keep snow chances high over Prince William Sound for Friday morning. Systems continue to move in from the west as another storm developing from the Bering Sea will again bring more rounds of snow over much of Southcentral Alaska. The region could be impacted by a mix of rain and snow, as well as 35 mph winds between Friday night and Saturday night.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, there seems to be no end in sight to the storm systems tracking into and through the state of Alaska. Sunday’s storms will be weakening over the northern Gulf and Southcentral Alaska, while storms moving just south of the Aleutian Chain will be increasing in strength. As this storm continues moving east Sunday through Sunday night widespread strong winds and moderate to heavy precipitation can be expected. High pressure developing out ahead of (east of) these Aleutian Storms will push (redirect) these storms northward as they approach the Gulf of Alaska. As a result, expect precipitation and wind to overspread southern Alaska. Storms in the western Gulf (and near the Alaska Peninsula) will push warm air north into Southcentral. Due to the warm air surge, that could make this event a rainy one compared to a snowy one for coastal areas and even to some inland locations (snow moves potentially inland) as well. The effects of this storm look to linger through Wednesday, with colder air moving in behind the storm during the middle of the week.

