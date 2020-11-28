2 deaths, 656 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported two deaths and 656 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday.

The two resident deaths bring the state’s total of those who have died with the virus to 121, which includes one nonresident death. The new deaths were two Anchorage women, one in her 70s and one who was in her 80s or older.

Of the new cases, 17 cases were found in nonresidents: seven in Anchorage, five in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, one in Fairbanks, one in Wasilla and three with locations under investigation.

Saturday’s new cases bring the state total of cases to 31,444. There are 141 individuals currently hospitalized with the virus, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reports. An additional 12 individuals hospitalized are suspected to have the virus. Twenty-five of the hospitalized patients are on ventilators. There has been a total of 721 hospitalizations for the virus since cases were first reported in the state.

Of the resident cases, 325 are male, 312 are female and two are unknown. Forty-three were found in ages 10 and younger; 85 cases were found in those aged 10-19; 121 cases were found in those in their 20s; 119 cases were found in those in their 30s; 109 cases were found in those in their 40s; 74 cases were found in those in their 50s; 53 cases were found in those in their 60s; 26 cases were found in those in their 70s and nine cases were found in those in their 80s and older.

A total of 999,054 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number is not a count of unique individuals tested.

The new resident cases reported Saturday were found in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 292

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 42

Kodiak Island Borough: 12

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 44

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 124

Nome Census Area: 10

North Slope Borough: 9

Northwest Arctic Borough: 5

City and Borough of Juneau: 7

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Petersburg Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 7

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 61

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from the state.

