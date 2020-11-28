Black Friday limitations don’t slow down holiday shoppers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The day after Thanksgiving offers discounted prices on many gifts, gadgets and holiday must-haves.

“Here locally it’s been great,” Anchorage resident Thomas Greenman said. “Online has been a different story trying to find the Xbox Series X has been an odyssey over the past three or four days. Today I was up at midnight and last night 4 o’clock in the morning and nothing.”

Greenman was one of dozens of people up early this morning to make their way to Best Buy. The store opened its doors at 5 a.m. but due to COVID-19, the store was limiting how many people could enter at a given time. Despite the wait and new protocols, and the store not having what Greenman wanted, he still walked away purchasing at 65 inch television.

“Yeah, it’s part of the equation,” Greenman said. “If I couldn’t have the Xbox, maybe have a better TV. You gotta be in doors for a long time so, might as well make the most of it and enjoy it.”

Customers were required to wear a mask upon entering. Some were had to wait to shop or to get help from an employee. Those waiting are placed in digital queues that allow them to wait, while socially distanced, in the store, in their car or outside. First time Black Friday shopper Thomas Lopez found the experience a little strange but also felt safe.

“I feel fairly safe but still a little cautious being around people for sure,” Lopez said. “It’s a little strange wearing masks, but it’s kind of convenient because there is no one out and about.”

Nahian Sarwar was up early to check out the deals on electronics but felt unsure as to how safe the situation is for him.

“I don’t know, not really [feeling safe],” Sarwar said. “We just got to get used to it and adapt.”

Even with limitations, new guidelines and perhaps longer wait times, people still felt the need to wade through it all, accept it and deal with it in hopes on striking that low holiday price on gifts for family and friends.

