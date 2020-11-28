Businesses hope to cash in on Small Business Week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s shopping day for Joan Smart. She strikes gold at the Alaska Mint. It’s part of her way to help a small business.

“We own a small business ourselves,” Smart said. “It helps, especially with the COVID season.”

There are no complaints so far on this Black Friday from the store’s owner.

“We’re getting off to a nice start,” said Mike Robuck. “It’s been pretty busy. Our phones are ringing.”

Starting Tuesday, businesses like this will be limited to 25% capacity under the new hunker down order. Robuck is not too worried.

“We can keep our doors closed and still fulfill our orders. Get the gifts and products to the customers.”

What also helps is Alaska Mint does a lot of its business online.

“You can phone in your order, we can ship, you can order on the internet. It’s easy,” Robuck said. “It saves gas if you’re driving around town, or in from the valley.”

What also helps is free publicity. Alaska Mint is among the 32 businesses taking part in the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s annual Small Business Week.

“It’s nice to have focus on businesses like ourselves that are interesting and different,” said Robuk. “Kind of like a neighborhood store, mom and pop type of operation.”

Businesses continue to struggle with the pandemic. They support anything that drums up more business for them.

“We want to be here next year,” Robuck said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.