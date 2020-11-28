Chugiak firefighters respond to structure fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on Bending Birch Drive, just off the Old Glenn Highway. The fire response first began just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Tankers brought water to the scene for the firefight, staging a basin alongside the Old Glenn Highway near the Chugiak Cafe. As of 6 p.m., fire crews are still on the scene. The home is not fully visible from the road. During daylight hours, gray smoke plumed from the structure, but no flames were visible.

An incident commander was not available at the scene for questions. There is no official word on injuries or the extent of damage, but a man who said he’s a renter in the duplex said one person who was present when the fire started was able to get out.

A spokesperson with the department said there were no injuries but there were significant damages. Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

