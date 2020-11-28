Advertisement

Chugiak firefighters respond to structure fire

Smoke from a house fire in Chugiak on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Smoke from a house fire in Chugiak on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.(Alaska's News Source)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:15 PM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on Bending Birch Drive, just off the Old Glenn Highway. The fire response first began just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Tankers brought water to the scene for the firefight, staging a basin alongside the Old Glenn Highway near the Chugiak Cafe. As of 6 p.m., fire crews are still on the scene. The home is not fully visible from the road. During daylight hours, gray smoke plumed from the structure, but no flames were visible.

An incident commander was not available at the scene for questions. There is no official word on injuries or the extent of damage, but a man who said he’s a renter in the duplex said one person who was present when the fire started was able to get out.

A spokesperson with the department said there were no injuries but there were significant damages. Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
Lab performing COVID-19 tests forgot to give its data to the state
Coronavirus
735 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday, no new deaths
(CNN)
Alaska to receive $86,639 in multi-state Home Depot settlement
Wilfried Kuugauraq Zibell is one of 32 Americans to be named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar.
Alaskan from Noorvik named 2021 Rhodes Scholar
Anchorage Downtown Christmas Market features local vendors.
Outdoor Downtown Christmas Market features local vendors

Latest News

Businesses hope to cash in on Small Business Week
A shopper browses at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
Alaska online sales tax offers a ‘tiny bright spot’ of revenue for some local communities
Black Friday limitations doesn't stop customers from waking up early
Black Friday limitations don’t slow down holiday shoppers
Anchorage Downtown Christmas Market features local vendors.
Outdoor Downtown Christmas Market features local vendors