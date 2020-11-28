Outdoor Downtown Christmas Market features local vendors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new Downtown Christmas Market kicks off just in time for the holiday season.

The outdoor market is presented by 49th State Brewing on 717 W. 3rd Ave. Its Facebook page boasts of lots of socially distanced activities including dozens of vendors featuring Alaskan made gifts.

There will be a 49th State Brewing food truck along with drinks like beer, mulled wine, hot cider and hot cocoa. There will also be outdoor games and a fire pit as well as a professional photographer offering holiday-themed photo sessions.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19 Santa will make an appearance with his reindeer from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The market has already begun and will run Saturday and Sundays through Dec. 20 from noon to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.