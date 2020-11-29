Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI after deadly traffic collision Sunday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving in violation of license limitation after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Anchorage police officers responded to the intersection of Debarr Road and Pine Street around 1:49 a.m. due to a vehicle driving into a ditch. Officers made contact with the driver and arrested the individual for operating under the influence.

At the time, westbound Debarr was closed due to repairs on a water line break.

One officer processed the arrested driver at the jail and another officer stayed at the scene as the driver’s vehicle was being impounded as part of the investigation, an Anchorage Police Department report says.

Around 3:07 a.m., a tow truck driver for Vulcan Towing, Recovery & Transport was loading the vehicle when a woman, later identified as Michelle Parker, allegedly drove her Dodge Journey westbound on a section of Debarr Road that was closed due to repairs to a water line break and then struck the tow employee with her vehicle. Court documents say Parker’s vehicle did not have its headlights turned on at the time of the collision.

The tow employee was declared dead after being transported to the hospital.

No other injuries occurred. APD says alcohol is suspected on behalf of Parker.

According to an APD report, an ignition interlock device was required in Parker’s vehicle due to a previous 2019 DUI conviction, however, the device was not installed at the time of Sunday’s collision.

Court documents say Parker admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before driving Sunday morning.

Westbound Debarr between Boniface Parkway and Hoyt Street was closed early Sunday. Police have asked people to use another route if possible.

