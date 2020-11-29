637 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 637 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state total of those who have died with the virus at 121, which includes one nonresident death.

Sunday’s cases brings Alaska’s total cases to 32,065. Of the new COVID-19 cases, nine were reported in nonresidents.

There are currently 147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Ten more patients are hospitalized and suspected of having the disease. Twenty-seven of the 157 hospitalized patients are on ventilators. There has been a total of 722 hospitalizations since cases of COVID-19 were first reported in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of where the 628 resident cases were found:

Municipality of Anchorage: 243

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 29

Kodiak Island Borough: 8

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 76

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 130

Nome Census Area: 4

North Slope Borough: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 11

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 6

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 4

Bethel Census Area: 92

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 8

Unknown: 1

Editor’s note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

