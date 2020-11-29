Business owners turn to beach wear to increase sales

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shorts, flip-flops, bikini tops: not what you expect to see outside in downtown Anchorage at the end of November. Business owners wear them as they hope to heat up things a bit outside the Hotel Captain Cook.

A group of business owners donned beach wear as a way to promote small businesses as they visited many and took photos at the stops.

Becky Stephan owns Stephan Fine Arts located in the Hotel Captain Cook. She organized the effort to promote downtown businesses with other local owners.

“We want to show the fun side of downtown,” Stephan said. “We don’t want people to feel like we are depressing or anything like that.”

Side Street Espresso is among the stops on this tour. Its owner, Deborah Seaton, supports efforts to shine the spotlight on her and other businesses.

“Things are kind of quiet, we know that,” said Deborah Seaton. “But, there are still people who feel we are vibrant, our individual businesses are vibrant, and we really enjoy having people in our stores.”

There are still plenty of stops to make for the traveling business owners.

“Hey, if we can get out here in our bikinis and swimwear in the middle of winter, you guys can consider giving us a ring, email,” Stephan said. “There are a lot of safe ways to contact us make a sale happen.”

That includes taking a long walk in summer clothes, not items needed with the temperature in the mid-20′s. But, these business owners are grateful for one thing.

“I’m glad it’s not -10 and windy,” said Stephan.

She and others believe they have found a cool way to promote their businesses.

