Soaking rains for Southeast Alaska
An “atmospheric river” will deliver heavy amounts of precipitation to the Panhandle.
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:07 PM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The latest in a series of strong winter storms will hit the southeast part of the state Monday night with potentially dangerous impacts. This storm has sub-tropical connections, thus a large supply of moisture.Watch for the potential of landslides and flooding. Southcentral sees rain and snow early Monday.
