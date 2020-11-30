481 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 481 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of the new cases, three were reported in nonresidents with two in Prudhoe Bay and one in an unknown location.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the state total of deaths to 120 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state total of cases since the pandemic began to 32,576 in Alaska residents and nonresidents.

The Municipality of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shared the bulk of new COVID-19 cases reported with 150 new cases in the Mat-Su. State health officials said the sudden surge in Mat-Su cases is partly due to a lab that forgot to report its COVID-19 data to the state.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says at least 725 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 182 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 17 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 41 are on a ventilator in the state.

The Anchorage Health Department lists indicators for health care capacity in the red with only 85 adult inpatient beds and 18 ICU beds available in the municipality on Sunday.

Health care officials continue to advise Alaskans to wear a mask, keep six feet of distance between people and their wash hands.

“By keeping your distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands, increasing indoor ventilation and keeping your social circles small, you are helping decide how these stories will unfold,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said in a Facebook post Sunday. “You are choosing to not let this virus determine our fate and ensuring there is room to care for those who need care.”

The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard indicators for hospital capacity remain in the green with 414 adult inpatient beds available and 40 intensive care unit beds available in the state. A total of 1,011,396 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, although that number does not reflect a unique individual for each test.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 192

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 30

Kodiak Island Borough: 7

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 150

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 13

City and Borough of Juneau: 7

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 7

Skagway: 1

Bethel Census Area: 49

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 3

