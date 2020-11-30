Alaska joins several US states calling on Congress to pass CARES Act funding extension

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen has joined other attorneys general representing 43 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, which are calling on Congress to extend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding until Dec. 31, 2021. The CARES Act is currently set to expire on Dec. 30, 2020.

In a letter sent to Congress Monday by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, which was signed by the attorneys general, the concern was that the pandemic is still playing a significant role in Americans’ lives and that extending the act will give states and local communities additional time to utilize the COVID-19 relief resources.

The letter pointed to one of the restrictions that was put in place on the funding which limits the money’s use to expenses incurred between March 1 and the December deadline.

“This time frame likely made sense in late March when the CARES Act was passed, but we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 in the past seven months,” the letter states. “Among other things, we know that the pandemic will continue to challenge communities well beyond December 30, 2020 – a deadline that now seems unreasonable.”

The letter went on to point out the COVID-19 cases are rising daily and that many states are still under a health emergency declaration.

On Nov. 16, the Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the emergency declaration to Jan. 15.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a 30-day extension to the Declaration of Public Health Disaster Emergency in response to the pandemic. The declaration went into effect on Nov. 16 and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.