Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:11 AM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A 62-year-old man was rescued Sunday after hanging on to his capsized boat well off the Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Stuart Bee was found alive 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, clinging to the bow of his vessel.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville commanding officer Capt. Mark Vlaun said. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.”

Bee was reported missing on Saturday after departing on his 32-foot Sting Ray motorboat Friday and never returning.

The Coast Guard dispatched an aircrew and issued an Enhanced Group Calling to mariners in the area to help find Bee, and he was later spotted by crew members aboard the motor vessel Angeles.

Bee was able to climb aboard a Coast Guard vessel and was returned safely to shore.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI after deadly traffic collision Sunday morning
Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning
COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by MGN.
637 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Sunday
Anchorage alcohol tax goes into effect in February. Here’s where the funds are set to go
Police
Anchorage police say the victim in Tuesday homicide near Russian Jack Park was a child

Latest News

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
Sections of Seward Highway closed after 2 vehicle collisions
A memorial procession is planned for tow truck driver killed on the job
Tow Truck memorial planned for tow driver killed Sunday morning
Renovations continue at Eagle River Elementary
2 years later, 2 Eagle River schools are still on the mend from 2018 earthquake
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief