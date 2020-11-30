Advertisement

Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:44 AM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Traveling, dining out and holiday parties might not the best idea this year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still plenty of fun ways you and your family can enjoy this winter season.

Get your holiday baking on. Instead of just watching the Great British Baking Show, have a mini one of your own! Whip up the classic flavors of the holidays or recreate old family favorites.

Start crafting. Maybe you spent the longer hours at home this spring and summer working on projects in your yard, so now is a great time to turn your attention to crafts or updates you wanted to work on in your house.

Send care packages. Put some of that baking and crafting to good use. Put together care packages for loved ones you can’t get together with this year, and for charities helping those in need.

Participate in individual outdoor sports. Skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing are all great ways to get outside and get your heart rate up. Plus, you can still practice social distancing.

Have a holiday movie marathon at home. There’s no shortage of festive films and shows on cable and streaming platforms. Grab some hot chocolate and see how many you can tick off your list.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI after deadly traffic collision Sunday morning
Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning
COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by MGN.
637 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Sunday
Anchorage alcohol tax goes into effect in February. Here’s where the funds are set to go
Police
Anchorage police say the victim in Tuesday homicide near Russian Jack Park was a child

Latest News

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
Sections of Seward Highway closed after 2 vehicle collisions
A memorial procession is planned for tow truck driver killed on the job
Tow Truck memorial planned for tow driver killed Sunday morning
Renovations continue at Eagle River Elementary
2 years later, 2 Eagle River schools are still on the mend from 2018 earthquake
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief