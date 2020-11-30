Incoming winter storm to bring warmer temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the calm before the storm this morning, as an incoming system will bring warmer temperatures, snow and eventually rain.

Outside of some patchy freezing fog this morning, things are relatively calm across Southcentral. Temperatures are holding in the 20s and are expected to climb through the rest of the day. While we will see some peeks of sunshine through the first part of the day, clouds are set to make a return to the region. This comes as a pronounced storm that is strengthening just south of the Aleutians tracks to the northeast. As it does we will see a push of moisture leading to some snow by evening.

The better chance for snow arrives after 5 pm, with coastal areas expected to see the snow earlier. While snow is in the forecast, accumulation will be minor in Anchorage and portions of the valley. Expect anywhere from 1-2″ of snow late tonight, with higher amounts in the Susitna Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Susitna Valley beginning later tonight and lasting through Wednesday.

As the storm moves closer to Southcentral it will bring a push of warmer air. It’s here where we’ll see highs climb through the night into Tuesday. Temperatures likely will climb above freezing after about 3am with a transition to a wintry mix. This will lead to icy roads and difficult travel conditions. Additionally, this storm will also bring windy conditions, and the potential for heavy snow in the Susitna Valley, where highs will likely stay in the 20s.

The impacts will reach far, as those in Southeast will also see winter weather from this storm. Initially a wintry mix is expected later today, with a transition to rain overnight into Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely, with many spots through the middle of the week seeing in excess of 5 inches of rain.

Have a blessed Monday!

