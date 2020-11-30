Advertisement

Nights of Lights: An interactive map of light displays across Alaska

Cropped Photo: youngthousands / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:12 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source wants to share the light during these dark winter months!

Our “Nights of Lights” series is this week and we’re putting together an interactive map of awesome light displays across the state for the holidays.

If your home or business is decked out, we want to feature it! Send your photos, videos and addresses to the news tips section of our website here: https://bit.ly/2HsiAk3

