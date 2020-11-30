Advertisement

Orthodox archbishop of Sitka and Alaska has passed away

Archbishop Mahaffey
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:01 PM AKST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most Rev. Sterry David Mahaffey Jr. has died. Mahaffey was the consecrated bishop of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska since 2014, an obituary from the Orthodox Church in America says.

It was reported that Mahaffey died Friday due to renal cancer. He was 68.

A burial service will be held on Dec. 1 in Pennsylvania, it will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.

