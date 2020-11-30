Orthodox archbishop of Sitka and Alaska has passed away

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most Rev. Sterry David Mahaffey Jr. has died. Mahaffey was the consecrated bishop of the Diocese of Sitka and Alaska since 2014, an obituary from the Orthodox Church in America says.

It was reported that Mahaffey died Friday due to renal cancer. He was 68.

A burial service will be held on Dec. 1 in Pennsylvania, it will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.

