Seven Alaskan nonprofits awarded $5 million in federal grants to help with homelessness prevention due to the pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - $5 million in federal grants are being dispersed to seven nonprofits across the state to help with providing rapid rehousing efforts and homelessness prevention to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As winter sets in and temperatures drop, it is critical for AHFC to be able to support the nonprofits that provide essential housing services to keep at-risk Alaskans and those impacted by loss of income due to COVID-19 safe and warm,” said Alaska Housing Finance Corporation CEO/Executive Director Bryan Butcher. “Local organizations know their regions better than anyone. These grants will enable those organizations to respond quickly and, in some cases, expand their capabilities to better serve their unique community needs.”

Here is a list of the seven nonprofits receiving the help:

Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living, Fairbanks, $1,105,000 for shelter repairs, internet access for kids in the shelter to access online school, rental assistance and case management;

Gastineau Human Services, Juneau, $868,230 for rapid rehousing/placement and homeless prevention and case management;

Women in Safe Homes (WISH), Ketchikan, $704,569 to renovate a new shelter and operate a rapid housing and homeless prevention program;

My House, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, $690,808 for increased street outreach and expanded service for youth;

Brother Francis Shelter, Kodiak, $752,197 for shelter upgrades, outreach and case management;

Bethel Winter House, $1,000,000 toward purchase and rehabilitation of community shelter;

Native Village of Kotzebue, $398,805 to provide rental assistance, meals and warm weather gear;

AHFC announced the grants under HUD’s Emergency Solutions Grants-CV program on Nov. 19. AHFC estimates 14,000 people in the state were utilizing homeless prevention programs before COVID-19 struck. They added, “that number is now likely higher as the Department of Labor reports lost jobs totaling approximately 40,000, including in the hospitality and visitor industries.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.