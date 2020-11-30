A warm, wet storm takes aim at southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next big storm system is moving through the Aleutians Sunday night and will impact Southwest starting Monday. Much of Southwest Alaska will be under Winter Weather Advisories starting early Monday and lasting through midday Tuesday. Areas should expect snow and blowing snow.

A Flood Advisory is in place for the areas from Moose Pass south to Seward. This storm will start out as snow but warmer temperatures will turn that to rain by Monday afternoon. Several inches of rain are expected to fall along the Seward Highway from Moose Pass to Seward and the snow level is expected to rise to 2500 feet.

Monday will be a fairly mild day for most of Southcentral and Southeast before the next storm moves into the regions with mostly cloudy skies. Prince William Sound will see rain and snow for Monday and temperatures warming into the upper 30s.

As this storm approaches, Winter Storm Watches are in place for parts of the northern Panhandle and the Susitna Valley starting Monday evening. The Susitna Valley has the potential to receive 12-24 inches of snow. Heavy snow is also expected around Haines and Skagway with a possible 24 inches of snow. Haines Customs area received 18 inches of snow on Saturday. Hyder saw 27.8 inches of snow in a 24-hour period on Saturday.

Most of the Panhandle is also under Flood Watches due to the heavy precipitation already received and what is expected over the next three days.

