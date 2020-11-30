Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say they have taken a suspect into custody after four people were found dead in two locations in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Monday morning.

Troopers have not released the name of the person in custody but said he is considered a suspect for all four deaths.

Around 3:12 a.m. Monday morning, troopers received reports that a shooting had occurred near Sylvan Lane and Hollywood Road in Wasilla. Troopers say 18-year-old Wasilla resident Cody Roehl was shot and killed by a person driving a white Jeep Patriot.

Less than half an hour later and the Palmer Police Department received reports of another shooting, this time at N. Valley Way in Palmer. When police responded, they found 43-year-old Kimora Buster, 7-year-old Ellison Buster and 10-year-old Sienna Buster, all Palmer residents, dead. One child was found at the home uninjured, troopers said. The suspect was no longer on the scene, troopers said in a dispatch.

Troopers said all four individuals knew each other and were relatives.

Troopers say the driver of the white Jeep Patriot is the suspect for both shootings. Around 4:07 a.m. Monday morning, troopers pulled over the male suspect in a white Jeep Patriot on the Glenn Highway near Mirror Lake. The suspect is now in custody at the trooper Palmer post and likely to be charged in relation to the four deaths.

An investigation between the state troopers and Palmer Police Department is underway.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

