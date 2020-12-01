A second inmate dies with COVID-19, Department of Corrections says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Corrections is reporting a second inmate with COVID-19 has died with the virus.

DOC says the 77-year-old Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate was taken to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center on Nov. 22. Eight days later the inmate, who DOC says had underlying health conditions, died.

The first inmate death related to COVID-19 was reported on Nov. 22 and was also from the Goose Creek Correctional Center.

The department said it will not release the name of the person who died.

