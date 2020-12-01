Advertisement

Alaska general election results have been certified

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2020 Alaska General Election results have been certified, the Division of Elections announced Monday.

The State Review Board certified the results nearly a month after the election took place on Nov. 3.

Requests to recount any election results need to be made within five days after the election is certified.

The official results can be found here.

