Altura Bistro celebrates New Year’s Eve before hunkering down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You probably won’t find a single restaurant or bar owner who’s excited about yet another round of hunker down protocols in Anchorage. Rather than spending the night before looming over hard times, Nathan Bentley and his crew at Altura Bistro decided to throw a party.

Bentley said when Emergency Order-16 was announced, they quickly realized they wouldn’t be able to have a New Year’s Eve event. So the restaurant did what many people probably want to do and said goodbye to 2020 early.

“New Year’s Eve is our busiest day of the year for us,” Bentley said. “So missing out on that during the next mandate that’s coming through is something that we’re definitely nervous about. And that’s why we decided to try to make a fun event to close out the year together while we can still, as a business, operate and try to make a little bit of money before this hunker down.”

Bentley said the event is in no way meant to show disagreement or rebellion against the order. He said the event was all about two things: giving his customers something to feel normal about and making some extra money to help keep the business going on more than just take out and delivery services.

He said safety was at the forefront of the plan. It’s a reservation-only event and those with a spot come in at certain times. Luckily, Altura has a banquet room that they opened up for this event with some tables in addition to the main dining room. The banquet hall tables are spaced more than six feet apart.

Additionally, Altura was set up to follow all the rules at the time of the event. Keeping strict sanitizing procedures, taking contract tracing info, requiring masks and all the other rules that have become like second nature at this point.

While the next round of hunkering down is threatening to his business, Bentley hopes the practice from the first rounds will make things easier in the month of December.

“I definitely do think that we’re in a better position now than we were in the previous two hunker downs,” he said. “I think we now have an opportunity that most businesses have had — repetition — through this, and we’ve kind of gotten a system on how we’re going to handle this.”

The menu for the evening was a full five-course meal, including oysters, king crab bisque, Alaska sablefish, prime filet mignon and salted chocolate cheesecake.

Whether it was a desire to have a “normal” New Year’s Eve or to taste how good the menu was, Bentley said the 84 available reservations were gone within 36 hours of making them available.

