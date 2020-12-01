Advertisement

Anchorage’s acting mayor announces voucher program to help residents buy groceries, medication

(KKTV)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:22 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new one-time voucher program administered by the Business Boutique was announced by Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson to help those impacted by COVID-19.

The vouchers, up to $200 per individual or $400 per family, can be used to help buy essentials like groceries, diapers, medication and gasoline.

The application deadline is Dec. 13 and applications are available online at www.muni.org/assistance.

“The pandemic has left so many in our community struggling,” said Quinn-Davidson in a press release. “This program will provide relief to residents who need it the most.”

The voucher may not be used to buy tobacco or alcohol products and you cannot receive cash back with their vouchers. They can be used at Carrs, Fred Meyer, Natural Pantry or Red Apple.

Criteria that must be met in order to get the vouchers is that applicants meet certain income limits or receive any of the following benefits:

  • Alaska Temporary Assistance Program
  • Temporary Assistance to Needy Families
  • Food Stamps
  • Pandemic Food Stamps
  • Medicaid
  • Denali Kid Care
  • Social Security/Social Security Disability Insurance
  • Unemployment Insurance

According to a release from the acting mayor’s office, the $1 million program is being funded by the federal coronavirus relief bill.

The announcement came the same day as the acting mayor’s modified version of the “hunker down” order went into effect.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody for 4 deaths that occurred in the Mat-Su Monday morning
According to a criminal affidavit, a mother and two of her children were shot and killed inside...
Teenager charged in Mat-Su quadruple murder was on pretrial release
1 person dead and sections of the Seward Highway back open after 2 vehicle collisions
Alaska joins several US states calling on Congress to pass CARES Act funding extension
Woman charged with manslaughter, DUI after deadly traffic collision Sunday morning

Latest News

David Jensen takes a pet portrait for charity
Pet photographer uses his skills to raise money for charity
Selawik water treatment plant reports diesel overflow spill
David Stieren is facing criticism over posts to his private Facebook account that urged people...
Governor’s community outreach director faces backlash for urging people to ‘party like it’s New Years Eve’
According to a criminal affidavit, a mother and two of her children were shot and killed inside...
Teenager charged in Mat-Su quadruple murder was on pretrial release
Another death, 519 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday