Anchorage’s acting mayor announces voucher program to help residents buy groceries, medication

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new one-time voucher program administered by the Business Boutique was announced by Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson to help those impacted by COVID-19.

The vouchers, up to $200 per individual or $400 per family, can be used to help buy essentials like groceries, diapers, medication and gasoline.

The application deadline is Dec. 13 and applications are available online at www.muni.org/assistance.

“The pandemic has left so many in our community struggling,” said Quinn-Davidson in a press release. “This program will provide relief to residents who need it the most.”

The voucher may not be used to buy tobacco or alcohol products and you cannot receive cash back with their vouchers. They can be used at Carrs, Fred Meyer, Natural Pantry or Red Apple.

Criteria that must be met in order to get the vouchers is that applicants meet certain income limits or receive any of the following benefits:

Alaska Temporary Assistance Program

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families

Food Stamps

Pandemic Food Stamps

Medicaid

Denali Kid Care

Social Security/Social Security Disability Insurance

Unemployment Insurance

According to a release from the acting mayor’s office, the $1 million program is being funded by the federal coronavirus relief bill.

The announcement came the same day as the acting mayor’s modified version of the “hunker down” order went into effect.

